Horizen Trading Down 30.1% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. Horizen has a total market cap of $318.81 million and $60.66 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $20.17 or 0.00021830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00051703 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,806,697 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars.

