Horizon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.22. 4,139,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,917. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

