Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 690.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,027. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.10.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.11.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

