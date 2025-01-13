Ingenta (LON:ING) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 73.85 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 73.85 ($0.90). 12,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 10,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.89).

Ingenta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.25. The stock has a market cap of £10.71 million, a P/E ratio of 820.50 and a beta of 0.16.

About Ingenta

Ingenta provides mission critical software designed to solve the unique problems faced by information and content providers. We tailor our suite of industry-specific technology products to create robust solutions to digitally distribute content and to manage our customers IP and content requirements.

