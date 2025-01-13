Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Shares Bought by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 22.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 46.2% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $577,000.

BATS:BOCT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,422 shares. The stock has a market cap of $180.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

