Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.94, for a total value of C$2,378,852.00.

Ammar Al-Joundi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Tuesday, December 31st, Ammar Al-Joundi sold 17,936 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total transaction of C$2,005,962.24.

On Thursday, November 14th, Ammar Al-Joundi sold 19,900 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.25, for a total transaction of C$2,174,075.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSE AEM traded down C$3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$118.55. The company had a trading volume of 241,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,947. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$60.17 and a one year high of C$123.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$115.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$109.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of C$2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.