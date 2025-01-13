inSure DeFi (SURE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $282,709.24

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $76.83 million and approximately $282,709.24 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00005656 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00005162 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000029 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00290169 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $306,641.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

