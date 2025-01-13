Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s previous close.

IBKR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.05. 429,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,220. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $83.86 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

