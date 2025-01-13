Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Claro Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.11 on Monday, reaching $504.08. 24,871,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,356,918. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.92 and a one year high of $539.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.12.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

