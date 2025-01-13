Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,647 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 11.2% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $20,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43,723.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 624,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 623,056 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,759,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,453,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,794,000 after purchasing an additional 492,561 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 808,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,375,000 after acquiring an additional 436,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,834,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,025,000 after acquiring an additional 376,770 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.84. The stock had a trading volume of 241,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,363. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $69.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

