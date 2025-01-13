Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Shares Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.28. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Investec Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

Investec Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

