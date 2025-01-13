IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.60. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

IQ Real Return ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60.

IQ Real Return ETF Company Profile

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

