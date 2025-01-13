iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,110,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 3,165,365 shares.The stock last traded at $51.53 and had previously closed at $51.54.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

