iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lessened by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,164,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,187,000 after acquiring an additional 59,680 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 187.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $697,734,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $583.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $598.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $472.11 and a 52 week high of $612.09.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Snowflake Stock: Bullish Upgrades Demand Investors’ Attention
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.