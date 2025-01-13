iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lifted by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after buying an additional 3,196,592 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,654.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,024,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,507,000 after buying an additional 1,515,476 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.37. 7,604,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,533,394. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
