iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lifted by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after buying an additional 3,196,592 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,654.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,024,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,507,000 after buying an additional 1,515,476 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.37. 7,604,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,533,394. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.