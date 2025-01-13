iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Abound Wealth Management

Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 11.4% of Abound Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $35,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $95.83. 6,167,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,474,508. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.94.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

