iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 450.4% from the December 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 213,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,191. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $25.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
