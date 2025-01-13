iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 450.4% from the December 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 213,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,191. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $25.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

