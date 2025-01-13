iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,500 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the December 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.18. 847,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,461. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.42. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

