iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 340.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $74.85. 12,007,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,826,591. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.58 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.