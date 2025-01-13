iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Up 841.1% in December

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,070,000 shares, an increase of 841.1% from the December 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,754,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ EMXC traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $54.80. 919,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,631. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $63.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 59.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

