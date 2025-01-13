iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Up 841.1% in December

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,070,000 shares, an increase of 841.1% from the December 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,754,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ EMXC traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $54.80. 919,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,631. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $63.25.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
