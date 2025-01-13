iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $320.16. 849,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,117. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $258.68 and a twelve month high of $336.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

