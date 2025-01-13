Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Stock Price Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 93,678 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 61,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Journey Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

