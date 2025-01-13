JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 355.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.15. 178,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,304. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $93.97 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $1.0522 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

RY has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

