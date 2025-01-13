Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,800 shares, an increase of 260.7% from the December 15th total of 67,600 shares. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kaixin Price Performance
Shares of KXIN remained flat at $1.56 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,843. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. Kaixin has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $51.00.
Kaixin Company Profile
