Kieckhefer Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,533,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,312 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,274,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,619 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Amer Sports by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,106,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,045,000 after buying an additional 2,345,420 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 32.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,983,000 after buying an additional 965,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at about $12,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amer Sports from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amer Sports from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amer Sports from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Amer Sports Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AS traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.00. 2,240,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,370. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -207.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Amer Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $31.32.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

