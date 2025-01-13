Kieckhefer Group LLC Buys New Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Samsara makes up 0.8% of Kieckhefer Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Samsara by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 39.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other news, major shareholder Sanjit Biswas sold 83,333 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $4,484,148.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,152. The trade was a 81.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $471,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,093,141.76. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,281,473 shares of company stock valued at $64,015,165 over the last three months. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Stock Down 1.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of IOT stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,412. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Several research firms have commented on IOT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

View Our Latest Report on IOT

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.