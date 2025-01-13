Kieckhefer Group LLC Invests $5.63 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 3.4% of Kieckhefer Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,194,000 after acquiring an additional 143,440 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,349,441,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,183 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $549.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.17.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $14.73 on Monday, reaching $532.74. The stock had a trading volume of 410,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.17 and a 12-month high of $556.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $535.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,595. The trade was a 88.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,990. This trade represents a 26.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,190 shares of company stock worth $25,012,927. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

