Kieckhefer Group LLC Makes New $467,000 Investment in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Draganfly makes up about 0.3% of Kieckhefer Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kieckhefer Group LLC owned 0.06% of Draganfly as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Draganfly during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the second quarter worth about $1,515,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on DPRO. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Draganfly in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Draganfly from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.
Draganfly Price Performance
Draganfly stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.17. 69,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,857. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.58. Draganfly Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Draganfly Company Profile
Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Draganfly
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Snowflake Stock: Bullish Upgrades Demand Investors’ Attention
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.