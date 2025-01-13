Kieckhefer Group LLC Takes $84,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,170,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,821 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 49.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after buying an additional 1,286,694 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2,193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 518,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,613,000 after buying an additional 495,898 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12,953.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 448,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after buying an additional 445,207 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,356,000 after acquiring an additional 402,625 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IRM. BNP Paribas raised shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,872,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,874,874. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,012.46. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,666,427 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.1 %

IRM traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.01. The company had a trading volume of 287,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,829. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 277.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average of $111.31.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 794.44%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

