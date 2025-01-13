Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ (KNSA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KNSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.17. 684,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,215. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -129.78 and a beta of 0.29. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.51 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 8,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $192,385.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,449.10. This represents a 28.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $456,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,028.25. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,092 shares of company stock valued at $673,039. 54.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

