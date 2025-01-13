LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the December 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on LeddarTech from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

LeddarTech Trading Down 9.3 %

LeddarTech stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -1.67. LeddarTech has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $5.18.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeddarTech will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeddarTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeddarTech stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 98,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 0.34% of LeddarTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

Featured Articles

