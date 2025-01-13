Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Short Interest Update

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock remained flat at $2.88 during trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
