Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Short Interest Update

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock remained flat at $2.88 during trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

