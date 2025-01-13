Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 1,147.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Lion Group Stock Down 25.6 %
Shares of Lion Group stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. 103,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,476. Lion Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Lion Group
