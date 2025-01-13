Lionheart Holdings (NASDAQ:CUBWU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lionheart Holdings (NASDAQ:CUBWU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CUBWU remained flat at $10.02 during trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,423. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10. Lionheart has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 21, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

