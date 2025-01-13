Lumia Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges (LUMIA)

Lumia (LUMIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Lumia has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. Lumia has a market capitalization of $92.86 million and $12.13 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumia token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,724.27 or 0.99957453 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90,801.65 or 0.98952011 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lumia Profile

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,767,324 tokens. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia. Lumia’s official website is lumia.org. The official message board for Lumia is blog.lumia.org.

Lumia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 89,767,324.97127739 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 1.07880919 USD and is down -5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $8,635,051.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

