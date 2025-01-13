LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the December 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LY Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS YAHOY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 44,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,748. LY has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

LY Company Profile

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

