Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in December

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Performance

NYSE MHNC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.13. 28,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,524. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Maiden Holdings North America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Maiden Holdings North America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%.

