MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Update

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Portfolio Manager John J. Lawlor purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,475.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $953,000.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MMD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.63. 168,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,449. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

