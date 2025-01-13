MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the December 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MariMed Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of MariMed stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. MariMed has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.39.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

