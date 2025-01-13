MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the December 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MariMed Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of MariMed stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. MariMed has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.39.
About MariMed
