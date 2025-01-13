Marion Wealth Management Takes $206,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $1,034,024.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,497.64. This represents a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,968 shares of company stock worth $8,842,821 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,583,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,918. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

