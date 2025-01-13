Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $17.97 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 102,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,966,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.67. 8,125,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662,494. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $153.10 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

