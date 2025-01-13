Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,254 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.0% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 218,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $799.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $612.70 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $758.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $786.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $859.41.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 64.86%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.22.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

