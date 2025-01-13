Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 937 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,078,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,930,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.50. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.