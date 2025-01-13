Morgan Stanley Lowers WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Price Target to $16.00

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEBTOON Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

WEBTOON Entertainment Trading Down 5.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of WBTN stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.30. 85,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,312. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $413,000.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

