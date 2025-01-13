MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) & BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Head-To-Head Review

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) and BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BB Seguridade Participações shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get MTN Group alerts:

Volatility and Risk

MTN Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTN Group $12.00 billion 0.75 $221.79 million N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações $1.81 billion 6.87 $1.59 billion $0.84 7.42

This table compares MTN Group and BB Seguridade Participações”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BB Seguridade Participações has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MTN Group.

Dividends

MTN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BB Seguridade Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. BB Seguridade Participações pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MTN Group and BB Seguridade Participações, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTN Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 BB Seguridade Participações 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

This table compares MTN Group and BB Seguridade Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTN Group N/A N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações 84.97% 77.88% 45.13%

Summary

BB Seguridade Participações beats MTN Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTN Group

(Get Free Report)

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also provides network as a service, including subsea cables that offers international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks. The company also offers digital financial services, such as access payments, e-commerce, insurance, and lending and remittance services; enterprise services comprising manage networks, unified and cloud communication, security as a service, and Internet of Things; and API products and services for telecommunications, health, government, financial services, entertainment, and other sectors. MTN Group Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About BB Seguridade Participações

(Get Free Report)

BB Seguridade Participações S.A., through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products. It also offers pension plans, dental, and capitalization plans. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, and promotion of pension plans, capitalization, capitalization, and dental plans. BB Seguridade Participações S.A. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. BB Seguridade Participações S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.