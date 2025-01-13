Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

NGVC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,418. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, insider Charity Isely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $87,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,441.70. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lark Isely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $178,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,738.12. This represents a 31.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 64.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 449,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 176,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 67,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

