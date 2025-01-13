Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 145.61% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Geron in the second quarter worth $106,185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,268,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Geron during the second quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,837,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
