New Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

New Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,190,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 15.9% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $54,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

DFAX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,529. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

