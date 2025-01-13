NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives $87.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32. The firm has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

