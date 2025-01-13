NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 26.3% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.12. 5,790,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,343,815. The company has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $107.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.